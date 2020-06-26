Mrs. Freshley's announces three new treats in collaboration with HERSHEY'S, REESE'S, and OREO

Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.mrsfreshleys.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.86

Product Snapshot: Mrs. Freshley’s has announced three brand new treats in collaboration with HERSHEY’S, REESE’S, and OREO which just launched, and are now available for purchase at most Walmart locations and other mass, club, grocery, and convenience store retailers.

Mrs. Freshley's deluxe HERSHEY'S Triple Chocolate Cakes are made with real HERSHEY’S cocoa and come in 6 ct. family packs, containing individually wrapped packages, perfect for a quick snack, with a SRP of $2.86.

Mrs. Freshley’s Deluxe REESE’S Peanut Butter Flavored Cupcakes are made with peanut butter flavored icing and a REESE’S peanut butter filling. They are available in 6 ct. family packs, which contain individually wrapped cupcakes for those on-the-go, with a SRP of $2.86.

Mrs. Freshley’s Deluxe OREO Mini Brownies are made with real OREO cookie pieces and are available in 6 ct. family packs, which include six individually wrapped packs of three mini brownies, perfect for a snack break.

All three of the new products have a SRP of $2.86.