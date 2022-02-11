No Cow, the makers of low-sugar, plant-based protein bars and powders, has announced an exciting partnership with Jessie James Decker—a country singer-songwriter, author, lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur, and mother of three. Decker’s passion for all things health and wellness perfectly aligns with No Cow’s mission to provide health-minded consumers with the perfect nourishing fuel to conquer busy days.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a talented and dynamic female-entrepreneur,” said Paul Rabaut, director of marketing at No Cow. “She’s a health and wellness guru, one of the hardest working women across several industries, and a busy on-the-go mother. Jessie represents so many of the consumers we strive to impact on a daily basis. We couldn’t be happier to be working together, and I know that fans of Jessie and fans of No Cow will have a lot of fun with this partnership.”

A multi-platform dynamo, Jessie James Decker will soon kick off her “The Women I’ve Become” Tour, in support of her latest album. She is also a best-selling author, starred in reality TV show Eric & Jessie: Game On, and launched her own clothing brand, Kittenish, all while remaining an involved mother and dedicated wife to her husband, Eric Decker.

"Getting enough protein in my diet is essential for my busy schedule and active lifestyle,” said Decker. “No Cow has become my favorite source of on-the-go nutrition and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with this plant-powered protein brand that keeps me energized all day long.”

In addition to exciting campaigns throughout 2022, Decker is collaborating with No Cow’s best-in-class R&D team and finalizing a signature protein bar flavor which will be released in the Spring. She’s currently asking for fan input via Instagram to help her finalize the new flavor: Chocolate Raspberry or Chocolate Almond Coconut.

Founded by Daniel Katz in 2015 in response to sensitivity to dairy products, all No Cow products are certified Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, Soy Free, and Vegan, making them a great choice for all lifestyles, including those following paleo, keto, kosher, vegetarian, and vegan diets. Whether in need of an on-the-go breakfast, an afternoon pick-me-up between meals, or an energy boost before a workout, No Cow is a convenient and healthy way to nourish the body while indulging in decadent flavors.

Made with all-natural, purely sourced ingredients, the popular protein bars are powered by pea and rice protein, sweetened with monk fruit and stevia, and feature just one gram of sugar and 20-22 grams of protein. Flavors include Chocolate Sprinkled Donut, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, S’mores, Cookies ‘N Cream, Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Sticky Cinnamon Roll, Chunky Peanut Butter, Lemon Meringue Pie, Mint Cacao Chip, Blueberry Cobbler, Vanilla Caramel, Raspberry Truffle, Chocolate Coconut, and Carrot Cake. In addition the brand offers two seasonal protein bar flavors, Maple and Pumpkin Pie.



