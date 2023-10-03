Skippy, the Hormel Foods-owned peanut butter brand, has introduced three new variations of Skippy P.B. Bites, featuring Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors. The portable, poppable snack’s latest flavors are intended to evoke the experience of dipping one of the cookies into a jar of creamy Skippy peanut butter, creating an irresistible treat that is sure to please.

Each Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavor variety—Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Adventurefuls—features a crunchy center with a soft, non-sticky peanut butter coating for on-the-go snacking.

"The new Skippy P.B. Bites offer Girl Scout Cookie fans a new way to enjoy the flavors of their favorite cookies combined with Skippy peanut butter in this delicious bite-size snack," says Kelsey Tynan, Skippy senior brand manager. "The new Girl Scout will not only deliver a delicious treat to millions of Skippy fans nationwide, but they will also shine a spotlight on this exceptional organization that powers life-changing experiences for girls."

Coconut Caramel, reminiscent of a favorite Girl Scout cookie variety, features a chocolatey cookie center, encased in a velvety coating of Skippy peanut butter. According to the producer, the bite is perfectly flavored with notes of toasted coconut and caramel and finished with real toasted coconut flakes.

Chocolate Peanut Butter, inspired by another beloved Girl Scout cookie flavor, is a treat featuring a vanilla cookie center wrapped in a coating of Skippy peanut butter and rolled in milk chocolate.

Adventurefuls are inspired by their popular namesake cookie. This flavor includes a chocolatey cookie center enveloped in a peanut butter coating with hints of caramel and tossed with sea salt and brownie dust.

"Seeing some of the most beloved Girl Scout cookie flavors paired with a brand like Skippy is a wonderful tribute to the Girl Scout Movement, which has encouraged millions of girls to embrace entrepreneurism through our cookie program," says Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA.

The Girl Scout P.B. Bites will be available for purchase at retailers nationwide starting this month.