The Hershey Company has shared that it received a 100% score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) and is recognized as a DEI Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Now in its seventh year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

"The Hershey Company has a long-standing commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all employees around the world can be their authentic selves as they work to bring more moments of goodness to our consumers," said Jason Reiman, senior vice president for supply chain and executive sponsor of The Hershey Company's Abilities First Business Resource Group (BRG). "This starts with our hiring practices and extends to each area of our business to create a positive impact on our business and communities around the world."

Diversity is a source of energy and innovation at The Hershey Company. The company's work to advance disability inclusion is evidenced by:

Progressing a five-year inclusion agenda, including differently abled people, is key to the company's business growth strategy and employee experience.

Including disability inclusion in recruitment, employment, supplier and accommodation practices.

Enhanced internal practices and policies around talent development to maintain disability, gender representation and expand people of color representation, including Hershey's unique Pathways to Growth accelerated development training program for diverse cohorts in early career talent.

Embedding supplier diversity (including people with disabilities-owned businesses) in its official procurement policy and mandatory training for all employees responsible for making purchasing decisions.

Diversity ranges in the performance evaluations, including senior leadership and the executive committee.

Expanded resources for people manager training including but not exclusive to etiquette, language, accommodations and health services, and unconscious bias training.

Posting employment opportunities on DiversityJobs.com with DisabilityJobs.net, the office of Vocational Rehabilitation and Getting Hired, as well as abilitiesinjobs.com, disabledjobseekers.com, disabledperson.com and JOFDAV.com.

Collaborating with Hershey's Abilities First Business Resource Group (BRG) to provide a space for employees to discuss new business opportunities, influence company policy and develop employees and communities where we do business.

Partnering with the Pennsylvania-based non-profit Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD) to strengthen an inclusive culture and foster a community that is welcoming to all people.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN.

"These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business," said Maria Town, president and CEO of AAPD.

