CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Justin's Justin's Vice President of Marketing Penny Andino on its hazelnut spread, nut butter alternatives

We talked to Penny Andino, vice president of marketing, Justin’s, about how the company got its start, why it wanted to make almond butter and nut butter alternatives (including a hazelnut spread), and its efforts to use organic and clean-label ingredients in its products.

Listen to the podcast above, or click here.