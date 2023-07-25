In honor of National Mustard Day on August 5, French's and Mars Wrigley's Skittles brand are collaborating to release this summer's tangiest yellow candy: the first-ever French's Mustard-flavored Skittles. Fun-sized packs will be given away for free while supplies last via an online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City.

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves," said Valda Coryat, North America vice president of marketing for McCormick & Company. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Skittles to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French's and Skittles fans alike."

Consumers will also have a chance to taste French's Mustard Skittles and snag some branded swag when French's hits the road on a multi-stop tour up the East Coast in the "Mustard Mobile," a bright yellow custom-designed vintage bus complete with giant Mustard Skittles on top. French's will be posting a map so people can stop by or follow along on the journey. Locations are included here:

Monday, July 31: Atlanta – Ponce City Market from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344

Wednesday, August 2: Washington D.C. – City Center from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Saturday, August 5: New York City – Hudson River Park from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036



"Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," said Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars. "That's why we've teamed up with French's to create the first-of-its-kind Skittles that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day."

Now through August 5, fans can visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles to enter for a chance to win a pack of French's Mustard Skittles. For more details, visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles. Follow @Frenchs and @SKITTLES and search #FrenchsMustardSkittles to find out how to get French's Mustard Skittles.

Mars Wrigley is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.