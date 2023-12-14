Double Good, a product based fundraising company dedicated to raising joy for America's youth through the sale of made-to-order popcorn, has announced a brand refresh in celebration of 25 years in business.

The new branding, which is inclusive of a new logo, bright and vibrant colors and imagery, is reflective of the company's unique and playful popcorn flavors, including the spicy "In Queso Fire" and the flavorful "Easy Peasy Caramel Cheesy." The new branding is now reflected across all business elements, including Double Good's website, its virtual fundraising app, popcorn bags and shipping boxes, merchandise, and manufacturing facilities.

Double Good's rebrand comes as the company is on track to help customers raise over $100 million this year—an increase of nearly 3x since 2020. To keep up with growing demand for the product, Double Good opened an expanded distribution location in Elmhurst, Illinois this past spring to improve production capabilities, and has also earned awards and recognition from both Crain's Chicago and Inc. 5000 this year as a result of rapid business growth.

"Double Good's new branding is bigger and bolder, and commemorates the impact we've made during our first 25 years in business," said Tim Heitmann, founder and CEO. "The colorful new branding is a true reflection of our company's mission to raise joy for America's youth, and we hope consumers can feel that each time a bag of popcorn is opened."

The new branding, which was developed in partnership with creative agency goDutch, is one of the many accomplishments achieved by Double Good this year. In addition to this milestone, the company hosted its first-ever Double Good Days—a free event for children with special needs through the Double Good Kids Foundation. The proprietary event hosted 550 attendees from across the Chicagoland area for equitable learning experiences and activities.