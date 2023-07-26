Belgian chocolatier Leonidas has appointed Wendy Beelen as sales manager travel retail, with an initial focus on the European market.

Beelen’s experience in the chocolate sector includes more than 16 years with Godiva where she was, until recently, senior area manager Europe: global travel retail, wholesale, digital, and business development.

“Since taking the decision to pursue my career with Leonidas, I’m very excited to be part of the ‘family’. I am ready to write a new success story and thrilled to be joining Leonidas as it looks ahead to a great future,” Beelen said.

Beelen will report to William Legallais, Leonida’s global travel retail sales manager who added: “We are delighted to welcome Wendy to the team. Her appointment is reflective of Leonidas’ ongoing success in travel retail.”

Leonidas has enjoyed a substantial 30% increase in its travel retail business to the end of June, compared with 2019.

He also described Leonidas’ unique positioning within the premium chocolate category and its mission to ‘Create Moments of Happiness for Everyone’.

“Leonidas benefits from a unique positioning, as it offers premium chocolate at an affordable price. Our product offer fills a gap between the expensive Premium brands and the travel retail Mass Market brands. In that way, Leonidas delivers incremental sales and adds value,” he explained.

“Leonidas is very committed to travel retail,” Legallais added. “The company is fortunate to have a very flexible approach. Throughout the difficult COVID pandemic period Leonidas kept business relationships going. Brand presence remained high, and we ensured that product was available to our retailers.

“This level of support is very important to us as we consider further potential to develop within the travel retail channel,” Legallais said, adding that Leonidas has revamped its exclusive range last April and will introduce a new line at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes in October.