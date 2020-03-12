Key Technology appoints Jesus Acevedo as area sales manager for the Pacific Northwest US

Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, has announced the appointment of Jesus Acevedo as area sales manager for the Pacific Northwest United States. Acevedo is responsible for bringing Key’s high performance digital sorting, conveying and other automation systems to customers that process fruits, vegetables, potatoes, nuts, snack foods, poultry and more.

“We’re excited to have Jesus back at Key. When he was a sales engineer here several years ago, he acquired a deep understanding of our products and the needs of our customers, and since then, he’s gained a lot of direct sales experience. Now, he’s here to partner with food processors and deliver solutions that improve product quality, increase yields and reduce operating costs,” said Ray Kramer, senior direct of North American sales at Key. “Jesus possesses a great combination of technical know-how and people skills – he’s a terrific resource for our customers.

Acevedo brings four years of experience selling food processing machinery and other capital equipment. Most recently, he was an account manager at Raymond Handling Concepts and, prior to that, a sales representative with PRO Sales. Previously, he was an international sales engineer at Key. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and biomedical engineering from the University of Washington.

“Key is a high caliber company, respected and trusted for its innovative technology and unparalleled service. With our industry-leading VERYX digital sorters and Iso-Flo vibratory conveyors, we’re helping food processors increase their productivity and efficiency. Since recently adding Herbert’s root crop solutions to our family, we have even more to offer,” said Acevedo. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to rejoin Key. There is a wonderful atmosphere of camaraderie here that I enjoy—a culture that encourages teamwork, which fuels our success.

Based in Yakima, Washington, Acevedo is taking responsibility for the territory that was handled by Denny Snyder, who is retiring after almost 20 years with Key.

