On September 1, 2020, BPA announced Rosalbina Treviño as sales manager for Mexico.

About her new opportunity, Rosa says: “I’m so excited to join BluePrint Automation’s team. Not only is BPA a well-known company for secondary packaging with high quality and flexible solutions, but their high focus on always finding ways to help and advise the customer is something that I relate with. I’m happy to have the opportunity to help grow the Mexico territory and be part of this big family-like team.”

Rosa holds a bachelor’s degree in Food Engineering from Tecnologico de Monterrey and will soon complete her MBA from EGADE Business School. Having worked for companies like Syntegon formerly Bosch Packaging/ Kliklok Woodman and Roha Sciences Mexico, she brings to BPA almost six years of experience in the food packaging industry.

In her spare time, Rosa enjoys traveling with friends and family and likes to keep in shape by exercising daily and participating in sports. She also enjoys reading and exploring new restaurants for the next best wine or dish.

Based in Santa Fe Mexico City, Rosalbina can be reached at +52 55 6055 1548 or via email at rosalbina.trevino@blueprintautomation.com.