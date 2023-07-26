Kayco, in partnership with Whole Foods, has announced the expansion of its multicultural (kosher) foods section across all Whole Foods stores. With a focus on elevating the consumer experience, the updated selection of kosher certified products aims to meet the growing demand for diverse, better-for-you, and high-quality options.

Recognizing the increasing trend among consumers seeking Kosher Certification as a product attribute, Kayco and Whole Foods have curated a range of products that cater to a wide variety of preferences. Alongside well-established brands like Gefen and Kedem (organic grape juice), and Manischewitz, new additions such as Heaven & Earth and Haddar bring fresh flavors and choices to the assortment.

The new collection includes Heaven & Earth Almond Butter Bites in Coconut Date and Coconut Hazelnut. Made from Valencia Almonds and California dates, the treats are made with only clean and simple ingredients, are individually wrapped and Kosher, and available in 5.25-oz. size bags at an SRP of $12.99.

The collection also includes Harrison Sweet Shoppe Candies available in Fruit Slices in six-ounce packages in orange, raspberry, and lemon, and Fruit Smiles, which are mini slices, also available in orange, raspberry, and lemon in six-ounce bags.