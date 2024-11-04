Love + Chew, the plant-based cookie brand founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Lauren Chew, is announcing a nationwide expansion. The brand, known for its cookies made from minimal ingredients, will now be available in 500+ Whole Foods Market locations across the U.S. This expansion introduces five flavors: Mint Chip, Cherry Almond, Banana Bread, Chocolate Chia, and the brand's first upcycled protein cookie: Peanut Butter Chip.

Lauren Chew, a self-described "accidental entrepreneur," launched Love + Chew after transitioning to a vegan lifestyle and struggling to find a plant-based sweet treat that didn’t compromise on taste or quality. Driven to create something better, she started baking from her small San Francisco kitchen, and Love + Chew grew, now present in over 2,000 stores, including Sprouts, Costco, and Amazon.

“When I started Love+Chew, Whole Foods Market was always my dream retailer,” says Chew. “We first launched in the fall of 2021 with 3 SKU's in the Northern California region (40 stores). Last year, we expanded to an additional 132, bringing us up to 172 stores. They believed in what we are building and so I'm excited to announce that we are partnering with them on all 518 locations with 5 flavors, including our higher protein cookie Peanut Butter Chip baked with upcycled oat flour. Find us in the nutrition bar aisle.”

The company’s expansion from 172 to 500+ Whole Foods Market locations spans all 518 Whole Foods stores in the U.S. and is particularly meaningful for Chew, the brand says, who has bootstrapped the brand from its inception, navigating the competitive food industry as a solo, minority female founder.

