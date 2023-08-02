Ricola will be returning to this year’s TFWA World Exhibition, where it will be exploring new travel retail opportunities and building upon its current success.

The Swiss Herb specialist has declared that 2022 and 2023 have been its best years in travel retail to date. After building a very successful range of travel retail exclusives for the airport channel over the last few years, it is now looking at products tailored to other channels such as border shops and ferries and will be showing these new innovations to potential partners in Cannes.

Visitors to Ricola’s stand will be able to see its best-selling products including the brand’s 75g tins (Original Herb, Lemon Mint, and Cranberry), 4 x 40g Box Multipack, and the 250g Original Herb Tin.

Andreas Reckart, Ricola’s head of travel retail, says: “We are thrilled to be returning to Cannes at the peak of our travel retail performance. We are expecting a very busy week and are looking forward to buyers from Asia being back in full force. China is a key market for us and business there has been growing very dynamically on the domestic side and we are now making it a key target for our travel retail business. So far we are listed with CDFG and in Cannes we are hoping to expand our listings in key Chinese travel retail locations.”