Just in time for Warner Bros. Pictures’ big screen spectacle Wonka—which tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today—Ferrara's Wonka Candy brand returns with its newest innovation, the “limited-edition” Wonka Magic Hat Gummies.

Wonka Magic Hat Gummies are a fun, imaginative treat that allows fans to become part of the magical world of Willy Wonka. Each pack includes an assortment of top hat-shaped gummies in four fruity flavor combinations, including Strawberry Watermelon, Raspberry Grape, Orange Strawberry, and Magic Berries. For added fun, every Magic Hat Gummi includes a sweet magical surprise with each bite.

The return of Wonka candy comes in anticipation of the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures’ movie Wonka, which will debut in theaters nationwide on December 15.

“For decades, the name ‘Wonka’ has been synonymous with sweet treats that bring joy, wonder, and the magic of childhood to people of all ages,” said Greg Guidotti, chief marketing officer at Ferrara Candy Co. “And with the anticipation of the new Wonka movie, we are excited to help bring the film to life through the return of the Wonka brand to sugar confections with the new Magic Hat Gummies. With this innovation, our goal is to create fun and imaginative experiences through candy that offers fans a little bit of magic with every bite.”

Additionally, with the launch of this new candy treat, Ferrara and Warner Bros. are bringing the magical world of “Wonka” directly to fans with the "Dream It & Do It" text to win sweepstakes. With every purchase, fans will receive $5 in movie rewards to see the movie in-person (while supplies last) and have the chance to win a Warner Bros. Studio Hollywood Deluxe Tour for 4 people and other great prizes.

Consumers can text WONKA to the code (811811) located on packs of Wonka Magic Hat Gummies to be automatically entered to win.

Beginning September 1, Wonka Magic Hat Gummies will be available at Walmart stores and then at retailers nationwide from September 28, for a limited time only. The fruity gummies come in both 4-oz. and 6-oz. bags at a suggested retail price between $1.99 and $3.69. Prices may vary.

For more info on Wonka Magic Hat Gummies and the "Dream It & Do It" sweepstakes, visit wonkasweepstakes.com.

