Reese's brand will grace consumers' screens during the biggest snacking moment of the year with a new commercial during the "Big Game." The 30-second spot, produced by Erich & Kallman, plays on the extreme passion fans have for both rooting for their favorite teams, as well as their passion for Reese's Cups.

"Reese's has a fervent fan base who are as emotionally invested in our iconic pairing of peanut butter and chocolate, much like the fan bases of the two teams in the Big Game," said Ryan Riess, vice president creative & brand strategy, The Hershey Company. "We're excited for the biggest candy brand to return to the biggest stage after four years."

For 95 years, Reese's has been treating fans to its peanut butter cups. The snacking juggernaut has experienced meteoric growth with a 9.1% CAGR over the past four years and can be found in over 80% of American households in the past three years.

The last and only time Reese's brand aired an ad during the Big Game was in 2020 to announce Reese's Take 5 bar.

In addition to the new commercial, Reese's will also be giving fans more of what they want via a range of activities with strategic partners leading up to the game.

