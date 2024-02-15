As warmer weather approaches and consumers seek lighter sweet indulgences, Loacker, the Italian wafer and confectionery company, is debuting its new Loacker Minis Spring Mix. Encompassing the pure goodness of Loacker, the new 80-ct bag of mini cream-filled wafers features three classic, perfect-for-spring flavors—vanilla, lemon, and raspberry-yogurt—all individually wrapped to ensure convenient, mindful snacking.

“We are passionate about celebrating the joy that comes from sharing delicious treats with friends and family,” said TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. “We’re excited to usher in the spring season with fresh flavors that anyone can enjoy for picnics, road trips, in lunchboxes, or anywhere while on the go.”

Beginning this month, the new Loacker Minis Spring Mix will be available at Costco locations nationwide and on Instacart in convenient, brightly-colored on-the-go snack packs that can be taken and enjoyed anywhere. The new mix joins Loacker’s assortment of other spring flavors such as the brand’s Quadratini bite-sized treats, which are available at retail stores, Amazon, and LoackerUSA.com.

For more information about Loacker and the brand's commitment to quality and sustainability, visit LoackerUSA.com.