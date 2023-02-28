On a mission to clean up the flour tortilla category and provide families with better food choices, Rise & Puff announces its launch after spending three years creating an authentic better-for-you tortilla.

The newly released line features tortillas that puff, thanks to the brand’s efforts to remove eight of the 12 ingredients typically found in processed supermarket tortillas. Industrial chemicals, bleaches to whiten, conditioners to soften, and preservatives to maintain shelf life make it more difficult for dough to rise and do not improve taste. Tortillas without all of those ingredients puff and create a textured flakiness in each bite.

Rise & Puff’s debut includes a trio of thin and fresh varieties: Original, Certified Organic, and Gluten-Free, with the Original Variety using only four premium ingredients—non-GMO wheat flour, pure avocado oil, sea salt, and filtered pure water. The tortillas only take 60 seconds to cook, with the finished result presenting a steamy, fluffy cloud of tender deliciousness. The product is stored in an airtight resealable package and lasts 40 days in the refrigerator.

Already earning recognition for their ingredient quality and taste, Rise & Puff Original and Gluten Free Tortillas both recently received the ‘Great Taste’ stamp of approval by the Guild of Fine Food. The Original’s award-winning taste was achieved with less sodium (170mg versus 420mg), fewer calories (100 versus 140), and no sugar, as compared to most tortillas on the market today. The Gluten Free’s award-winning taste was achieved while removing the xanthan gum commonly found and increasing the foldability of the tortilla. Rise & Puff Tortillas are the first of several products being created by Rise & Puff, as it looks to disrupt the tortilla category with a pipeline of exciting new products.

“We believe great taste and better-for-you should go hand in hand and it drives everything we do as a company,” says Co-founder Mark Shaw. “Once you try a Rise & Puff Tortilla, you begin to understand why a tortilla is only as good as its ingredients. From mono-unsaturated avocado oil to unbleached wheat flour, and the elimination of sugar, we view our tortilla as a canvas for better-for-you eating. Families deserve better, and this is only the beginning.”

“Rise & Puff fills a tremendous gap in the tortilla market in the U.S., which is stuck in the 1950s in terms of nutritional profile,” adds Co-founder Philip Summe. “Pair that with the pandemic, which accelerated consumers’ desire to conveniently cook a fresh meal at home, and it’s time tortillas make a statement in the better-for-you aisle. We firmly believe this is a product that will delight consumers with better taste and better nutrition.”

Rise & Puff Tortillas are available in eight-count, three-pack multi-packs starting at $28.99 online at RISEANDPUFF.com; GoodEggs.com; and sold in specialty grocers at $5.99-$8.99 MSRP per pack in the San Francisco Bay area including, Draeger’s, Sigona’s Farmers Market, Gus’s, Bi-Rite, Mollie Stones, and Woodlands Market. The better-for-you tortillas line will also be launching in Los Angeles and Texas in the coming weeks.