M&M's, part of Mars, has debuted its latest product innovation, M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis. The new addition to the M&M's line-up combines the flavor of M&M'S Peanut Butter chocolate candies with the fun size of M&M's Minis, delivering a peanut-buttery taste and crunchy candy shell.

"Peanut Butter is one of the fastest growing candy profiles from Mars, and what better way to deliver on fans' desire for that flavor than adding it to one of the most iconic Mars products: M&M's Minis," said Courtney McHugh, vice president, marketing at M&M's. "M&M's is all about inspiring colorful fun and expanding our M&M's Minis portfolio helps us do just that."

M&M's Peanut Butter Minis come in two sizes: Tubes (1.74-oz.) for an easy, on-the-go treat, and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (8.6-oz.), perfect for sharing. The Peanut Butter Minis are available now at retailers nationwide and online here.

