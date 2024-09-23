M&M's, a part of Mars, has announced its latest treat: M&M's Peanut Butter & Jelly. The first new flavor innovation since 2022, the addition features berry-flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a peanut butter center that will transport fans to the comforting experience of a PB&J sandwich, per the brand.

"Peanut butter M&M's have always been a popular flavor with our fans, so we're excited to double down on their excitement—with a twist," says Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Our new M&M's Peanut Butter & Jelly taps into a cross-generational staple, turning a delicious and comforting snack into a bite-sized treat to be enjoyed and shared."

Peanut Butter & Jelly is the latest addition to the M&M's Peanut Butter portfolio, joining M&M's Peanut Butter, M&M's Peanut Butter Minis, and M&M's Peanut Butter Mega, which captures the flavor into mini and mega sizes.

M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly will be available at retailers nationwide and online at MMS.com beginning December 2024, in three sizes: Single Size (1.63-oz.), Share Size (2.83-oz.), and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (8.6-oz.).

