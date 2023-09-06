Hormel Foods' Justin’s brand today launched the #JustinMyLunch campaign aimed at magnifying the critical need for nutritious food during the oftentimes stressful back-to-school season.

According to the USDA, more than 34 million people in the U.S., including 9 million children, were food insecure during 2021. That's one in eight kids experiencing food insecurity, which can lead them to struggle in school and beyond. In collaboration with long-time partner Conscious Alliance, a Boulder-based organization that brings food and other essential goods directly to economically isolated communities across the country, Justin’s is offering a bit of relief during September Hunger Action Month. The company is working to help parents feel less pressure while also providing direct support to food-security efforts.

The #JustinMyLunch digital campaign invites consumers to take action by posting the reality of their daily lunch-packing routine. Each time someone posts an image on Instagram using #JustinMyLunch, one 12oz jar donation of Justin’s almond butter, valued at $8.99 SRP apiece, will be made to Conscious Alliance, up to 5,000 jars total. All those who share their posts now through Oct. 5 will be entered in a daily giveaway of lunch box essentials. The prize pack, which includes Justin’s products, is valued at $200.

Justin’s has also partnered with maternal wellness advocate Libby Ward of Diary of an Honest Mom (@diaryofanhonestmom) to share her own lunch-packing experiences. Consumers can re-share Ward’s post, which is another way to enter the #JustinMyLunch daily giveaway and activate an almond-butter-jar donation.

“At Justin’s, we believe everyone should have access to nutritious food, and we have been honored to partner with Conscious Alliance for 15 years to help feed those who need it most,” said Penny Andino, vice president of marketing at Justin’s. “With Libby’s help, we hope to inspire our community to take action so we can continue to fight hunger together during this especially critical time.”

In 2022, 49 million people turned to food banks and community programs to help put food on the table. Justin’s and Conscious Alliance share a commitment to relieve hunger, and Justin’s supports that commitment with product donations, employee volunteer time and monetary support. This year, Justin’s will donate more than $90,000 in combined monetary support and products to Conscious Alliance to help feed families.

"Our ongoing partnership with Justin’s is truly remarkable,” said Justin Levy, executive director of Conscious Alliance. “It's not just about raising awareness for the challenges families face. It's a dynamic collaboration that rallies natural product brands and their supporters. Together, as a united front, we're making sure families stay nourished year round, going beyond just back-to-school."

The back-to-school season can be stressful, and so can packing lunch for some of the pickiest of eaters. Eight in 10 parents experience back-to-school anxiety, with three in five stressed by the very thought of packing lunches again

“As we gear up to get our kiddos ready to head back to school, it’s important we pack nutrient-dense snacks for school lunches and after-school munchies,” said Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, New York Times best-selling author, nationally recognized health expert and Justin’s partner. “Almond butter is a convenient, delicious source of plant protein and vitamin E that is ready when you need it — anywhere between breakfast crunch time, lunch fuel and after-school snacking. One 2-tablespoon serving of Justin’s almond butter provides 6 grams of plant protein, as well as 3 grams of fiber.”

The #JustinMyLunch campaign is the latest in the brand’s efforts to create a healthy and more resilient food system, which includes partnerships with various food-security and pollinator organizations.