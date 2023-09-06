Norman Love Confections is elevating the presentation and experience of its gourmet, artisan chocolates with the unveiling of its newly designed gift boxes that showcase the award-winning confections and best reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to quality.

The new packaging features a modern, sleek design with a custom magnetic closure that offers a book-like opening. The gift box carries over the company’s distinctive green branding and logo and features newly designed bands that will be customized for Norman Love Confections’ seasonal collections for a variety of holidays as well as specialty collections.

To launch the new chapter in the evolution of the brand, Norman Love Confections has hidden winning “bookmarks” inside boxes sold online and in chocolate salons featuring “sweet gifts” for lucky winners. One box will feature a grand prize gift – a certificate for a free 10-piece Signature Collection every month for a year. The winner will be announced on Norman Love Confections’ Facebook and via email on Oct. 28, National Chocolate Day.

“At Norman Love Confections, we are always thinking outside the box and creating new ways to not only enhance the flavor and design of our ultra-premium, artisan chocolates, but also to elevate the presentation of the chocolates to our beloved customers,” said Norman Love, founder and CEO of Norman Love Confections. “This is the first time in nearly 20 years that we are introducing new packaging, a next step in the evolution of our luxury brand. Not only does the new design enhance the visual presentation, but with the new bands and a magnetic closure sealed with our logo, it builds excitement for opening and experiencing our chocolates. We’re also extremely excited to also introduce these keepsake boxes to our corporate clients and bring them creative new ways to personalize their gift offerings with a variety of design options that create a powerful brand impression.”

Norman Love Confections’ new gift boxes can also be customized for corporate clients through brand designs that feature an organization’s logo and brand colors printed on gift box bands. Corporate clients can select from ten design patterns and may choose to add their brand colors for further personalization. Inside the box, corporate clients may choose to have their logo custom-designed on an ultra-premium chocolate that will be included inside the gift box, along with a variety of ultra-premium white, dark, and milk chocolates from Norman Love Confections’ Signature Collection. Customized corporate gift opportunities include client gifts, employee appreciation, special celebrations including milestones and anniversaries, customer reward programs, grand openings, and more.

For more information on gifting options, visit NormanLoveConfections.com.