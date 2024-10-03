Norman Love Confections has unveiled its 2024 Halloween Collection featuring five different flavors. Available online for pre-order now, the treats will be on display in stores beginning Oct. 14–31.

The flavors include:

Blood Orange – A combination of sweet and tart blood orange, wrapped in dark chocolate ganache handcrafted to resemble a pumpkin

Death By Chocolate – Bittersweet dark chocolate in a dark chocolate shell, decorated with a three-eyed monster

Peanut Butter Crunch – Peanut butter filling with crispy cookie flakes wrapped in a milk chocolate shell and decorated with a happy monster

Raspberry Caramel – Raspberry flavored caramel, wrapped in a white chocolate shell and hand-painted to resemble an eye

Scary Spice – A subtly spicy chocolate with a kick of habanero wrapped in a dark chocolate shell

The Halloween flavors are available in 10-, 16-, and 25-piece gift boxes for a limited time through Oct. 31. The 2024 Halloween Collection is available for purchase online at NormanLoveConfections.com or in Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero, Sarasota, and Delray Beach, Florida beginning Oct. 14.

