On Tuesday, February 20, the Jacksonville Boys and Girls Club members were the guests of honor at the Kids Choice Awards, during the ECRM Christmas and Halloween session, which took place at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville.
The children from the Boys and Girls club were able to taste a variety of products from three categories: Best Chocolate, Best Non-Chocolate, and Best Novelty. Before the tasting began, Deborah Franks, director special markets - emerging channels, YumEarth talked to the kids about her experience being in the candy industry, and how she navigates getting YumEarth products into the very same stores at which they shop.
The nominees and winners of each category are below, with the winners in bold:
Best Chocolate
Robert Menz USA, Inc. Australia's Violet Crumble
Morris National, Inc. Twix Bark
Best Non-Chocolate
Bazooka Candy Brands Pop-It Gummies
Vidal Candies USA Bulging Eyeballs gummies
YumEarth Inc. Holiday Blue Raspberry Organic Candy Canes
Best Novelty
Amos Sweets Inc. 4D Gummy Block
CandyRific Marvel Avengers Mini Backpack with candy
Harry & David Halloween Ghoulish Green Colorful Hot Chocolate
Imaginings 3 - Flix Candy Holiday Lip Pop Lollipops
Kathy Kaye Mini Popcorn Snowballs
Kidskan Halloween cotton candy
Maud Borup Christmas set featuring pickle gummy and pickle cotton candy
