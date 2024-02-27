On Tuesday, February 20, the Jacksonville Boys and Girls Club members were the guests of honor at the Kids Choice Awards, during the ECRM Christmas and Halloween session, which took place at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville.

The children from the Boys and Girls club were able to taste a variety of products from three categories: Best Chocolate, Best Non-Chocolate, and Best Novelty. Before the tasting began, Deborah Franks, director special markets - emerging channels, YumEarth talked to the kids about her experience being in the candy industry, and how she navigates getting YumEarth products into the very same stores at which they shop.

The nominees and winners of each category are below, with the winners in bold:



Best Chocolate

Robert Menz USA, Inc. Australia's Violet Crumble

Morris National, Inc. Twix Bark



Best Non-Chocolate

Bazooka Candy Brands Pop-It Gummies

Vidal Candies USA Bulging Eyeballs gummies

YumEarth Inc. Holiday Blue Raspberry Organic Candy Canes





Best Novelty

Amos Sweets Inc. 4D Gummy Block

CandyRific Marvel Avengers Mini Backpack with candy

Harry & David Halloween Ghoulish Green Colorful Hot Chocolate

Imaginings 3 - Flix Candy Holiday Lip Pop Lollipops

Kathy Kaye Mini Popcorn Snowballs

Kidskan Halloween cotton candy

Maud Borup Christmas set featuring pickle gummy and pickle cotton candy

