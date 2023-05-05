In anticipation of Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow up to the Academy Award-winning animated film, releasing exclusively in theaters June 2, Tastykake is ramping up the hype with new product packaging inspired by the movie. Available in select retailers nationwide, the theatrical-themed packaging is featured on several fan favorite snacks including Tastykake single-serve Mini Donuts (Frosted, Powdered, and Crunch) and multipack Mini Muffins (Confetti Cake, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip), Pecan Swirls, and Glazed Honey Buns.

Fans of Tastykake products and the Spider-Verse saga alike will be delighted to find each Tastykake product features a character from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rendered in the film’s groundbreaking art style.

“With so much excitement and momentum behind the Spider-Verse saga, we were thrilled for the opportunity for Tastykake to collaborate with the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, said Ashley Hornsby, Tastykake brand manager. This collaboration was created with a great amount of attention and detail - and I’m confident fans will be even more excited by the bonus of the included trading cards featuring the beloved characters from the Spider-Verse films.”

In addition to the special packaging on select products, Tastykake is running a live sweepstakes that is free to enter on SwingIntoTastykake.com. Launched on May 1, the sweepstakes permit one entry per day, per person until June 16 at 11:59 a.m. ET. Starting May 5, winners will be randomly selected to win one grand prize ($1,000 cash, one year of Tastykake products, two Fandango movie tickets for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and an official film poster from Sony Pictures) or one of six runner-up prizes ($100 cash, $20 worth of Tastykake products, and two Fandango movie tickets of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). The prizes will be determined on a weekly basis throughout the duration of the sweepstakes.

