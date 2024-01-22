You Need This recently debuted Hot Cheddar Fries, with an SRP of $3.99 per bag. The new Hot Cheddar Fries will be available online at Amazon and at a variety of regional retailers.

The plant-based Hot Cheddar Fries deliver "bold flavor without the junk," per the brand, and are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

The crunchy, spicy fries are an easy-to-eat, social snack. The Hot Cheddar Fries are the "perfect mashup of the brand's core beliefs," says the brand: indulgent, crunchy, better-for-you, great tasting, and great value.