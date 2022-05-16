Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.doritos.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Frito-Lay Variety Packs are a complete mix of iconic brands that bring the cheesiest, fieriest, coolest, and crunchiest snacking experience. To turn up your snacking experience, the brand tapped Mario Lopez and Martha Stewart to create limited-edition “ICONIC Boxes.” From Martha’s notorious Steak Tartare and Ruffles recipe to Mario’s signature snack of Cheetos paired with hot sauce, the “ICONIC Boxes” are filled with their favorite Frito-Lay snacks along with some of their must-have items. Starting today, fans have a chance to win one so they can snack like their favorite icons.

Mario's "ICONIC Box" includes:

Funyuns Flamin’ Hot Onion Flavored Rings

Doritos Spicy Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks

Mario’s favorite hot sauce

One year Spotify Premium subscription

Wireless headphones

Branded chip clips and pins

An autographed photo

Unbox the Icons bucket hat

Fujifilm instant camera with refill cartridges

Martha’s “ICONIC Box” will elevate any dining experience. Her Box includes:

Ruffles Original Potato Chips

Lay’s Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips

$150 gift card to an online steak shop

Signed Martha’s American Food cookbook

Canister of Gourmet Sea Salt

Cooking class voucher for two

Branded chip clips and pins

Branded Unbox the Icons apron

To win one of the snack packs, consumers can head to Martha’s (@marthastewart48) and Mario’s (@mariolopez) Instagram posts now through June 5. Consumers can comment their favorite Frito-Lay snack and use #UnboxTheIcons and #Entry to be entered. Visit www.fritolayvarietypacks.com/unboxtheicons for full terms and conditions.

The official “Unbox the Icons” TV commercial will begin airing May 16.