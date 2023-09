CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Icon Foods Icon Foods CEO Thom King on its sugar reduction solutions. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker was recently able to chat with Thom King, CEO and chief food scientist, Icon Foods, about formulation trends in sugar reduction, innovation in the category, and using stevia to sweeten candy naturally.

