Face Twisters' newly launched Sour Tongue Slime features a tongue-shaped squeezable dispenser containing intensely sour candy gel in either Strawberry, Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry flavors. The dispenser is also displayed in a vibrant eye-catching tray.

Customers no longer have to choose between their two mouth-puckering flavors with Face Twisters newest flavor combinations of Sour Slime Series 2. Kids have a choice between a combo of Watermelon and Grape or Orange and Lemon in squeezable pouches, and the bright display tray graphics are attention-grabbing.