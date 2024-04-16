This year marks 20 years of MTN DEW's Baja Blast and to celebrate the "Bajaversary," Frito-Lay's Doritos brand has teamed up with MTN DEW to add Doritos Baja Fiery Mango to its lineup.

Inspired by a fan-favorite combination, Doritos Baja Fiery Mango is the first ever Baja-inspired innovation released by Doritos. The limited-time flavor is another way the brand showcases its dedication to bringing unexpected flavor experiences to loyal Doritos fans. Consumers can find Doritos Baja Fiery Mango in select retailers starting April 14 and retailers nationwide starting April 28.

Doritos Baja Fiery Mango will be available in three sizes: 9-oz., 2.6-oz., club size (18.3-oz.), and an 8-count eCommerce Variety Pack featuring the new flavor plus Doritos Nacho Cheese and Doritos Cool Ranch.





In addition, with the purchase of any Baja product, including Doritos Baja Fiery Mango, fans can scan the packaging for a chance to get exclusive Doritos x Baja gear, accessories, electronics, a Taco Bell deal and more at the Baja Blast Shop.

