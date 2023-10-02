Skittles has released its newest and littlest innovation: Skittles Littles. Bursting with the five fruity flavors of Skittles, now in a tiny and more poppable form, Skittles Littles make it even easier to enjoy Skittles on-the-go.

"Expanding our portfolio with Skittles Littles allows us to create even more pleasantly perplexing experiences and inspire moments of everyday happiness for fans," said Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars. "We can't wait for our fans to experience this tiny treat and Taste the Rainbow in a whole new way."

Skittles Littles are starting to hit shelves at select retailers with nationwide availability in 2024. This new fruity innovation is available in two sizes, including an on-the-go resealable tube (1.9-oz.) and a Grab N Go pouch (7.2-oz.).

