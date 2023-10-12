HI-CHEW has announced an immersive integration with the game Fortnite by Epic Games. HI-CHEW will be featured in various branded customizations throughout three mini-games: Hiding Game, Lucky Blocks, and Troll Free For All. The collaboration, powered with the help of Super League, a global leader in delivering immersive experiences across the world's largest metaverse platforms, marks the first time that HI-CHEW will be fully integrated into a gaming experience, offering gamers a unique and innovative way to immerse themselves in the HI-CHEW experience.

The HI-CHEW branded customizations are launching on October 12 and will be available to Fortnite users through November 7. From power up blocks and branded pushcarts to HI-CHEW hiding spots, players will find candy-filled surprises throughout these mini games to elevate their game play:

Atlas Hiding Game: In this high-pressure version of hide and seek, the array of rooms and outside play areas feature HI-CHEW product packaging and signage. Gamers can even take cover inside larger-than-life HI-CHEW packages, enhancing their hiding skills and taking them to a whole new level of expertise.

Pro Lucky Block: While players are spawned (restart the game with a new life) into the mini-game map searching for blocks to gather power-up items to battle other players, they will encounter HI-CHEW branded blocks. Players can unlock the HI-CHEW blocks to receive a new item to help elevate their game play. There are dozens of blocks around the island, and the colorful blocks complement HI-CHEW's variety of product packaging and flavors.

Troll FFA (Free For All): In this mini game, players are encouraged to play against their friends to see who can "troll" or "outlast" all others without having to get spawned back in. Throughout the game, HI-CHEW's branded pushcarts will allow players to interact and unlock a new power-up that can help them stay in the game even longer.

With Fortnite being at the forefront of gaming culture, this integration was a natural move for the brand to increase awareness amongst key consumer demographics and HI-CHEW brand fans. According to Fortnite, the game sees an average of 83 million active users per month, with an average of 1.5 hours of gameplay per day/per user, creating immense opportunity for brand visibility.

"With more than half of Fortnite's audience falling into the Gen Z demographic, this integration allows us to reach our target consumers in a more fun, engaging and meaningful way while they are consuming entertainment," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "We're excited to be able to bring a unique in-game experience to further brand awareness and take part in this ever-growing gaming phenomenon."

This strategic partnership between HI-CHEW and Super League has paved the way for HI-CHEW to leave a mark on the Fortnite landscape. Through this collaboration, influencers and players will encounter HI-CHEW in various immersive and memorable ways, strengthening the brand's presence within the gaming community.

Fortnite is developed by Epic Games, and offers a wide range of tools to empower anyone to design games and experiences. In Fortnite, anyone can build their own online experience for free and share it with Fortnite's audience around the world.