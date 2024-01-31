The newest addition to HI-CHEW’s product lineup, HI-CHEW Dessert Mix offers something different and unique for HI-CHEW brand fans and consumers alike, especially for those with a sweet tooth.

HI-CHEW Dessert Mix has the same long-lasting chewy texture but with new nostalgic dessert flavors: Strawberry Ice Cream, Key Lime Pie, and Candy Apple:

Key Lime Pie: A lime-forward, tart and citrusy chewlet, complemented by subtle hints of graham cracker crust.

A lime-forward, tart and citrusy chewlet, complemented by subtle hints of graham cracker crust. Strawberry Ice Cream: A fresh take on the beloved frozen treat, this flavor is creamy and sweet, balanced by fruity notes of strawberry.

A fresh take on the beloved frozen treat, this flavor is creamy and sweet, balanced by fruity notes of strawberry. Candy Apple: A twist on the classic, red candy coated apple, this chewlet features a slightly tangy, crisp apple flavor with hints of sugary sweetness.

HI-CHEW Dessert Mix is an expansion on HI-CHEW’s innovative product line-up, setting itself apart from the brand’s traditional fruit flavors and combinations. Since its launch, HI-CHEW has been constantly driven by flavor innovation and continues to conduct extensive research to develop the desired flavors for all consumers to enjoy. Consumer feedback is a valuable factor in the expansion of HI-CHEW’s flavor lineup, and the new Dessert Mix is a direct result of this process. In 2022, the brand introduced the HI-CHEW Fantasy Mix, which includes three of the most highly requested flavors among brand fans, including Rainbow Sherbet, Blue Raspberry, and Blue Hawaii. The whimsically designed colorful package stood out in retailers and was a sensation among consumers, ultimately inspiring the creation of HI-CHEW Dessert Mix.

“Through our Chew Crew, we’ve learned that consumers want more unique flavor offerings that are unlike anything they’ve experienced before,” said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. “The unveiling of these exciting three flavors follow the tremendous success of the HI-CHEW Fantasy Mix in 2022, which satisfies consumers' desire for more non-traditional chewy candy flavors. We’re confident that the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix mix will become an instant favorite among brand fans.”

HI-CHEW Dessert Mix is currently available in both peg bags and stand up pouches. The peg bags are available exclusively at select 7-Eleven and Speedway retailers nationwide, while the stand up pouches are available in retailers nationwide. Wider distribution of both sizes are planned for later this year. The stand-up pouches will retail for $7.69 and the peg bags will retail for $3.59, both varying per market.

