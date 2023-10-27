Just because you might be a little too old for trick-or-treating on Halloween doesn’t mean you don’t love the candy of the season. This year, various staffers at BNP Media, the company that owns Candy Industry and Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, share the tempting candy and gum that they find frightfully good.

Liz Parker, senior editor, SF&WB and CI

My favorite Halloween treat, but technically my favorite year-round treat, is Peanut M&M’s—they have a nice crunch to them and I love anything chocolate. A close second would definitely be Reese’s Pumpkins, as everyone knows the holiday-shaped Reese’s are the best Reese’s.

Jenni Spinner, chief editor, SF&WB

When I was still of trick-or-treating age, I put PAL bubble gum at the top of my list, then Hershey’s miniature chocolate bars. As an adult, I still love anything chocolate, but buying Hershey’s or any other bars for trick or treat is dangerous because I might end up eating any that don’t get handed out to kids in costume.

Doug Peckenpaugh, group publisher

I’m a true omnivore—especially when it comes to Halloween candy. But if forced to choose sides in our two-party system, I always opt for chocolate vs. non-chocolate options. As a young rapscallion, after the tricks and treats were complete, I would squirrel away everything from Almond Joy to Snickers and Twix with equal adoration. But the real crown jewels atop my annual Halloween heap were—and are—anything Reese’s. I find Hershey’s masterful combination of peanut butter and chocolate frighteningly delectable.

Sarah Zagacki, senior art director, CI and SF&WB

I’m Team Candy Corn, especially the mellowcreme pumpkins. I love the candy corn controversy—my friends send me savage memes about how disgusting it is, and it cracks me up to no end that there’s this intense rivalry. Chocolate always tops my list, though. I loved the Cadbury Screme Eggs with the spooky green creme. We don’t get many trick-or-treaters here, so we pass out king size chocolate bars.

Helene Rogers, national sales manager for SF&WB, CI, and Dairy Foods

Definitely the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. And when the favorite neighbors would give out the supersized Hershey bars with almonds.

Haley Wendt, senior marketing manager

Halloween was one of my absolute favorite holidays because of the pillow-load of candy I collected. As a kid, my favorite candy was anything chewy, gummy, sour, sweet—think Dots, Haribo gummies, sour skittles, Tootsie Fruit Chews, Laffy Taffy, Nerds—but I was also a sucker for chocolate too, especially Reese's and Almond Joy. I wish I could say that I’ve matured and that my taste buds have changed, but nope! These are still my favorite Halloween candies! Catch me lurking in my godson’s candy stash from October 31–-December 1!

Amy Schuler, head of audience development

Heath bars have always been a favorite, but when stocking our candy bowl for Halloween, I always include the Child’s Play mix and save most of the Dots for myself. They are even better when you can smoosh them together with a vanilla Tootsie Roll!

Lisa Thomas, head of digital experiences

The best thing about trick-or-treating as a kid was getting a full sized Twix or Reese’s bar! I remember my brothers and I trading our favorite candy as soon as we got home (and unloaded the pillow case filled to the brim). My tastes have not changed and I plan on raiding my kids’ bags for those Twix and Reese’s!’

Demi Mravec, senior digital project coordinator

My favorite Halloween treat is anything sour. I remember growing up, after trick-or-treating my friends and I would see how many sour Warheads candies we could eat in a row!

Jamie Borchers, business development coordinator

Ever since I was a kid, candy corn has been my favorite treat during the fall season. Eating this sweet candy takes me pack to pumpkin patches, watching spooky movies, and stealing extra handfuls before dinner.

Fred Wilkinson, chief editor, National Provisioner

I’m one of those neuro-atypical oddballs who likes Mounds and Almond Joy—the two candies in the ol’ Halloween bucket that my brother would never fight me over. “Sometimes you feel like a nut!”

Alyse Thompson-Richards, editor-in-chief, Cannabis Products Insider, and former editor of CI

Almond Joys are my Halloween go-to, followed by Twix and Kit Kat, but anything with chocolate will be the first to leave my Halloween candy bowl.