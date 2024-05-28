At the brand's Sweets & Snacks Expo booth this month, CandyRific featured its mini backpacks platform with several licenses, including a new design with Haribo. The new mini backpacks are approximately 2” x 3” x 4” and come with 0.28-oz. of candy. Also featured were its licensed and non-licensed candy cases for every day. These items are geared to bring new consumers within the novelty category.

The suggested retail price for the Haribo mini backpacks are $3.99.

CandyRific sells candy and novelty product combinations utilizing popular licensed brands. CandyRific’s portfolio includes Haribo, Minions, Dreamworks, Nickelodeon, and Universal Brand Development. All products have a high perceived value, are merchandised in colorful displays, and are popular with collectors. The company has distribution with most of the major retailers in the U.S. and distributors in almost every major market in the world. Retailers interested in CandyRific novelties can call 502-893-3626, or visit candyrific.com. For more information, visit Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

