Flavorchem has launched a new flavor collection, Chocolate Remix.

Chocolate continues to lead the food and beverage industry as the top flavor found in global food and drink launches, appearing in over 12,000 launches this year. Chocolate plays a role in year-long treating and celebration by helping consumers connect with the indulgent side of life. As the definition of wellness has broadened to include mental and emotional health, chocolate flavors are in high-demand as a cherished mood-booster and a quintessential comfort flavor.

The top chocolate flavor trends that inspired the flavor collection include:

New Nostalgia: Brands are tapping into consumer cravings for nostalgic flavors by reimagining familiar foods such as dessert, breakfast, and childhood-inspired flavors. Decadent chocolate chip pancake has been transformed into its own flavor profile in recent launches from Pop-Tarts and IHOP. Brands are elevating the salty sweet combination of chocolate and peanut butter with Koia’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Shake, and Skippy’s Girl Scout Cookie-inspired Chocolate Peanut Butter P.B. Bites.

Consumers crave adventurous and unexpected chocolate varietals as brands create innovative flavor fusions across categories to meet consumer desire for exploration. Alicja’s Confections, known for their postcard chocolate bars, delivered on uniqueness with potato chip, wasabi, and dill pickle-flavored chocolate bars. Mexican Hot Chocolate, traditionally made with cinnamon and chili, was the inspiration for one of Seattle Chocolate’s best-selling truffle bars and Kroger’s Private Selection latest ice cream launch. Seasonal: Brands are manifesting innovative seasonal and limited-time chocolate-flavored novelties for a most indulgent consumer experience. For their warm weather lineups, Dunkin’ unveiled its Chocolate Caramel Cold Brew topped with Chocolate Cold Foam and Cocoa Caramel Sprinkles while Starbucks launched a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. Sprinkles limited-time fall offerings included several chocolate-inspired cupcakes including a chocolate cake with caramel, chocolate frosting, and finished with miniature Twix candies.

Flavorchem developed “Chocolate Remix” to provide innovative flavor solutions to customers. The collection features signature flavors that can be optimized for a variety of food and drink applications: Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana, Chocolate Stout, Dark Chocolate Mint, Mezcal Hot Cocoa, White Chocolate Matcha, and White Chocolate Toasted Coconut. All flavors are Kosher, non-GMO, allergen-free, vegan, Prop 65 free, and can be labeled as “natural” on an ingredient statement.

On Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 am CST, Flavorchem’s senior marketing specialist will share emerging chocolate flavor trends that inspired the launch of Chocolate Remix. Sign up for this event here.