TNA solutions has announced the addition of a third manufacturing site in Australia, at Wetherill Park, Sydney. This expansion aims to meet the burgeoning demands of the global confectionery and nutraceuticals sector.

“Our confectionery processing capabilities are continually evolving,” said Thiago Roriz, chief operating officer at TNA solutions. “With our new Wetherill Park facility, we extend our ability to deliver complete solutions to our global customers efficiently and with short lead times. We understand our customers’ needs for reliability and efficiency as they cater to the ever-evolving palate and increasing demands of consumers.”

“Since acquiring NID in 2017, TNA has been updating existing technologies while retaining industry defining standards in reliability in the confectionery arena. This added manufacturing capacity ensures that customers worldwide can receive state-of-the-art solutions in a timely manner," added Thiago. The company creates and integrates complete processing and packaging solutions, that include everything from kitchen operations, starch conditioning, mogul tray handling, de-moulding, product cleaning and finishing, to depositing, distribution, packaging, and case packing.

In today’s unpredictable environment, the security of supply is paramount. TNA’s offering includes comprehensive expertise and support in project management and aftermarket services. Through a global network, spread across 30 countries, the company ensures seamless access to experts, spares, and technicians, enabling customers to realize their goals, and exceed expectations.