Mount Franklin Foods, a manufacturer of branded, contract and private label confectionery, nuts, snacks, foodservice products and dry blended ingredients, has announced the opening of its 220,000 square foot, state-of-the-art candy manufacturing facility in San Jeronimo—a port of entry in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, across the U.S. border from Santa Teresa, New Mexico and the company’s headquarters in El Paso, Texas. The facility will add 130 million pounds of capacity in soft non-chocolate candy for Mount Franklin and will bring over 300 new jobs to the area. The first line will open October 2020 with the second production line being fully operational by second quarter 2021.

“The additional capacity at this facility allows for continued growth and helps ensure we remain the trusted resource for quality candy and fruit snack products in the retail and co-manufacturing markets,” said Enrique Grajeda, president and CEO of Mount Franklin Foods. “Additionally, it will enable us to continue to develop new and exciting items within the soft sugar category.”

In addition to the jumbo mogul, the facility will house a packaging line serving a wide variety of bag sizes and final packaging configurations, as well as R&D to support continued innovation.

“We are dedicated to advancing Mount Franklin Foods through continued investments in technology and manufacturing services for the growing confections market,” said Eloy S. Vallina L., chairman of the Board for Mount Franklin Foods. “This major investment underscores our commitment to our core confectionery business and to innovation that will help our customers thrive.”