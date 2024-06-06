On June 5, G&S Foods, LLC, a co-packer and private label manufacturer of snack foods, officially unveiled its brand-new manufacturing facility on Blettner Avenue in Hanover, PA.

The ceremony commemorated the culmination of months of planning and construction, marking a significant milestone for G&S Foods’ continued growth and commitment to the Hanover area. Local dignitaries, construction and equipment partners, media representatives, and G&S Foods’ dedicated team members were present to celebrate this momentous occasion.

“This new facility is the continuation of our family legacy in the snack food industry,” said Patricia Warehime, board member. “I am incredibly proud of the team at G&S and their accomplishments which led to the need for and ability to create this amazing plant.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone to the grand opening of our new facility in Hanover,” said Dan Morgan, president and CEO of G&S Foods. “This expansion will not only allow us to increase production capacity but also empower us to develop even more innovative and delicious snack options for our customers. We’re proud to be investing in the Hanover community.”

"The leap of faith we took building this new facility was just like in the movie Field of Dreams ... if you build it, they will come,” joked Ed Good, board chairman. "This facility and its new production lines will open opportunities to greatly expand our business and create new jobs."

The expansive new facility boasts 348,344 square feet of cutting-edge production space, allowing G&S Foods to:

Expand Production Capacity: The increased space will enable G&S Foods to meet the growing demand in the snack food co-packing and private label industries.

Develop New Snacking Trends: The facility is equipped with advanced technology to create healthier, unique, and on-trend snack options.

Consolidate Operations: The new facility will house G&S Foods' entire operation, including production, Research & Development, warehousing, and administrative offices, fostering improved efficiency and collaboration.

Create New Jobs: G&S Foods is committed to creating new employment opportunities within the Hanover community.

