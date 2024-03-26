GoodSAM Foods, a healthy food brand with a commitment to sustainability and regenerative agriculture, announced the official debut of two new product lines that include Crispy Crunchy Pineapple Slice Chips as part of the new Crispy Crunchy Dried Fruit Chip collection. The brand also debuted Chocolate Covered Macadamias, part of a revamp to GoodSAM’s chocolate portfolio.

“GoodSAM continues to set an example of leadership in the sustainability and regenerative agriculture space with a keen focus on creating more easily accessible, delicious products that contribute to a more mutually beneficial, productive global food system,” said GoodSAM Founder and CEO Heather K. Terry.

The new products include: