GoodSAM Foods, a healthy food brand with a commitment to sustainability and regenerative agriculture, announced the official debut of two new product lines that include Crispy Crunchy Pineapple Slice Chips as part of the new Crispy Crunchy Dried Fruit Chip collection. The brand also debuted Chocolate Covered Macadamias, part of a revamp to GoodSAM’s chocolate portfolio.
“GoodSAM continues to set an example of leadership in the sustainability and regenerative agriculture space with a keen focus on creating more easily accessible, delicious products that contribute to a more mutually beneficial, productive global food system,” said GoodSAM Founder and CEO Heather K. Terry.
The new products include:
- Crispy Crunchy Pineapple Slice Chips: A women-led innovation with a sweet crunch, these new, regeneratively grown Pineapple Slice Chips retail for $4.99 and will be available soon at Thrive Market. According to the brand, these superfoods' natural sugars and flavor shine when they are slowly baked into chips. No oils, added sugars, artificial flavors, or preservatives added.
- Chocolate-Covered Macadamia Nuts: Launching this spring at Sprouts, the crunchy chocolate-covered nuts are organically grown and sourced in Ghana and Kenya. GoodSAM’s Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nuts not only support small regenerative farms, biodiversity, fair wages, fair employee benefits, and indirect jobs that aid in poverty alleviation through capacity building and structural change, but also marry the Kenya-based supply of its award-winning macadamias with the sustainable chocolate GoodSAM is known for.