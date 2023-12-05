IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 3,500-square-foot candy store on the renowned Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Florida just in time for Art Basel.

The Lincoln Road location is the tenth IT’SUGAR candy store in South Florida and epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, including Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes shops devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing endless playful entertainment for sugar enthusiasts of all ages.

“We are pleased to be opening another South Florida location and our first location in Miami Beach,” said, Jarett Levan, president and CEO of BBX Capital and CEO of IT’SUGAR. “IT'SUGAR's goal is to provide an escape from everyday life, and we are thrilled to bring our unique candy experience to South Beach.”

IT’SUGAR’s new location is located at 801 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

IT’SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital, Inc.’s family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings.

