For years, Lay’s has transported fans to their favorite destinations through its innovative potato chip flavors. This spring, America’s favorite potato chip brand is taking fans on a journey back to their hometowns with the launch of its newest campaign: Lay’s Flavor That Hits Home.

Inspired by different regions across America known for their signature plates and flavors, the new lineup brings back four fan-favorite offerings: Lay’s Crispy Taco, Lay’s BLT Sandwich, Lay’s Fried Pickles with Ranch, and Lay’s Kettle Cooked Lime & Cracked Pepper flavored chips.

“With the Flavor That Hits Home lineup, we’re helping fans taste the cherished dishes they know and love from their hometowns in an entirely new way, with the hope that every bite inspires fond memories of enjoying meals back home with family and friends," says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America.

Fans can find the four regionally inspired potato chip offerings now for a limited time:

Taco lovers, rejoice! Inspired by the West Coast, Lay’s Crispy Taco flavored chips offer hints of ground beef, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and tomato in one crispy bite.

In a nod to the Northeast and Atlantic regions, Lay's BLT Sandwich flavored chips combine tastes of smoky bacon and tomato in a savory, crisp spin on one of America's most beloved sandwiches.

Lay's Fried Pickles with Ranch flavored chips take a page out of cookbooks from the South and Midwest with notes of dill, fried batter, and ranch dressing.

Lay's Kettle Cooked Lime & Cracked Pepper flavored chips mix the zesty citrus taste of lime with the kick of cracked pepper, all in one kettle-cooked bite.

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Lime & Cracked Pepper flavored chips can be found nationwide, while the other three varieties are available regionally in the areas that inspired their flavor. For those who want a taste but do not live in the region where their favorite option is available, simply head to Snacks.com to grab a bag while supplies last.

In April, Lay’s will also host three pop-up sampling events in Chicago, Tampa, and Los Angeles, where fans can embark on a flavor journey as they step into an immersive Lay’s exhibit and try all four of the Flavor That Hits Home potato chip flavors.

The four Lay’s Flavor That Hits Home potato chip varieties are available now for $4.99 in 7.75-8-oz. sizes with Lay’s Kettle Cooked Lime and Cracked Pepper flavored chips also available for $2.69 in a 2.5-oz. size, for a limited time. For more details, visit here.

