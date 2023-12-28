A family-friendly sweets shop, Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe has announced its official launch, slated for January 2024. Behind this concept is the Guynes family, who have deep roots in Montgomery County, and believe in giving back to the community. Their mission is for Yeti Eddy to become a beloved household name to residents and guests alike as a result of their values-based culture, quality product offerings, and customer experience.

The idea of Yeti Eddy was born around 2018 when the family was dreaming about their family's "2020 vision." They wanted to start something new that would be unique and bring people together. A theme slowly emerged based on two sibling Yetis from the Arctic, Eddy and Betty, who would bring their icy treats and candies to Texas. Leading the organization will be mother and daughter, Linda and Corrie, who find working together a dream come true.

Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe will offer signature shaved ice creations with a premium ice cream base, gourmet syrups and drizzles, and a colorful variety of toppings. Milkshakes, freshly baked cookies (with all-natural ingredients), and bean-to-cup coffees and espresso will also be on the menu.

The candy shop section will house a kaleidoscope of more than 50 varieties of bulk sweet and savory treats, each available for purchase by the pound. From nostalgic classics to contemporary confections, its carefully curated selection will appeal to kids of all ages.

Prominently featured in the brand's merchandise area patrons will discover Yeti Eddy and his little sister, Yeti Betty. They can be found on t-shirts, hoodies, caps and hats.

Doors will open in Conroe in January 2024, followed by its grand opening in the spring.