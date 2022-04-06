Company: Nektium

Website: https://nektium.com/

Ingredient Snapshot: Nektium has expanded its botanical ingredient portfolio into the food and beverage sector for the first time. The move means its clinically researched, branded plant extracts are now available for use in a wide range of applications beyond supplements, including sports and energy drinks, dairy products, gummies, and cereal bars.

Spain-based Nektium’s portfolio includes Zynamite, a proprietary mango leaf extract (Mangifera indica) that is clinically proven to help boost the mental and physical aspects of sports performance. It also supplies the adaptogen Rhodiolife, a rhodiola plant extract (Rhodiola rosea) that has been shown to help improve cognitive health and enhance endurance.

Thomas Adler, chief business officer at Nektium, said: “The health benefits of natural plant extracts are gaining wider recognition, which means there is an exciting opportunity to take them beyond the dietary supplement and nutraceutical categories and into the more mainstream food and beverage sector. Following significant investment in our research and manufacturing capabilities, we have now been able to adapt our botanical ingredients so that they are suitable for use in a wide range of food and beverage applications, opening a major new opportunity for brands that are looking to harness growing consumer demand for natural health benefits in everyday products.”

This year marks Nektium’s 25th anniversary, having been founded in Gran Canaria in 1997. As part of its celebrations, it has unveiled a new-look website at www.nektium.com.

The company will exhibit on stand H140 at the forthcoming Vitafoods Europe (Geneva, May 10–12, 2022).

In another major development, Nektium has also recently announced that it is now a fully certified organic operator. Adler commented: “Increasing numbers of consumers are looking for natural health products that have been manufactured in a sustainable way. Organic is a great way to communicate the ethical values of a brand to shoppers, so we’re excited that we can now offer our customers this option.”