Mondelēz International has announced the coming release of three new Oreo-branded products. The first is Oreo Gluten-Free Golden cookies. According to the company, consumers have been clamoring for additional gluten-free versions of its cookie, and the Golden Oreo has been at the top of the list of most requested GF flavors. A permanent addition to the line, the product—consisting of GF vanilla cookies filled with crème—is set to hit shelves on January 3.

Another permanent addition coming next month: Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters. The latest iteration of the snack cake—which morphs the classic Oreo cookie into a soft-baked snack—puts a peanut butter flavored crème between two chocolatey soft cakes.

Then, the company is releasing limited-edition Oreo Black & White cookies in January. Modeled after the famous New York City bakery staple, these treats feature Golden Oreo cookies with a layer of crème that is half chocolate and half vanilla flavored. The Black & White cookies will be released in January and available while supplies last.

