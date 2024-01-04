Ferrero Global Travel is debuting a new extension of its best-selling Tic Tac Lilliput range.

The launch, which features a brand new flavor for traveling shoppers, will be accompanied by a fresh presentation for Tic Tac and new point of sale materials. The Lilliput range is already Ferrero’s best-selling travel retail product, and this latest innovation will boost the confectionery brand’s market share, creating newness and engagement for shoppers, says the company.

Tic Tac Lilliput features 60 mini packets in a large presentation box and speaks to the modern travelling shopper’s desire for sharing and gifting products in the confectionery sector.

At the heart of this latest range extension are two brand new flavors for Tic Tac in travel retail: Strawberry Sweet & Strawberry Sour. The strawberry flavor was first tested in two airports at Gebr Heinemann stores last summer and was a huge hit with shoppers, sometimes even outselling the traditional version of Tic Tac in some locations. Now, the new varieties have been combined with two classic Tic Tac varieties—Mint and Orange—to create the new Tic Tac Lilliput Strawberry Edition. The 60 mini packets are delivered in a presentation box which is modeled after the iconic Tic Tac boxes, in line with the rest of the Lilliput range. This new edition has debuted in Gebr Heinemann stores, ahead of a wider roll-out in the new year.

This quest for more space, and an eye-catching offer for shoppers, will be helped by a visual refresh for the Tic Tac brand in travel retail, as well as a brand new POS design to create a disruptive in-store visual. As part of this refresh, the Tic Tac logo has been updated in line with the rest of the brand’s global offer; the new design features a fresh green with the “rays of positivity” coming out from the logo itself. This logo will also be showcased on the new POS, whose design has been adapted to reflect the curved style of the Tic Tac boxes, with the rays of positivity helping the POS to create the image of a refreshing sun.

For the new Tic Tac Lilliput Strawberry, the new logo has been given a pink overhaul, which creates an on-shelf look that the brand hopes will attract the attention of shoppers searching for their new favorite.

Ferrero Global Travel Markets General Manager Sergio Salvagno said: “The incredible success of our trial of Tic Tac Strawberry with Gebr. Heinemann underlined the demand and desire for this newness from our travelling shoppers. As a result, I am delighted that this new range extension of Tic Tac Lilliput has debuted in Heinemann stores."

“Accompanied by our eye-catching brand refresh and the engaging new POS we have, this is an exciting and fresh offer for our customers and partners in the travel retail sector.”

The new POS and the new travel retail exclusive Tic Tac Lilliput were both on show at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes. The Tic Tac Lilliput Strawberry Edition will be available for all retail partners this month.

