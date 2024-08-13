German chocolate specialist Ritter Sport is collaborating with travel retailer Gebr. Heinemann to launch a new Pistachio Tower.

A limited edition 100g Ritter Sport square in the new Pistachio flavor will be available in September, with the 5 x 100g Pistachio Tower featuring exclusively in travel retail with Heinemann until the end of the year. The Tower includes five bars of pistachio chocolate.

The Pistachio flavor combines creamy milk chocolate with crunchy, roasted pistachios, balanced with a hint of salt. Targeting sharing, self-consumption, and gifting, this unique blend is certain to offer a moment of indulgence during any journey; a perfect on-the-go treat.

The Pistachio Tower is also an ideal travel souvenir, in practical and stylish packaging to fit any travel bag.

The Pistachio flavor joins Ritter Sport’s existing Nut Selection 100g bars line-up which includes Whole Hazelnuts, White Whole Hazelnuts, Cashew, Honey Sea-Salt Almonds, Dark Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts, Whole Almonds, and Dark Whole Almonds.

According to Ritter Sport, “the world is going nuts over nuts.” The company noted a substantial 30% increase in the demand for nuts and nut-based products over the past five years, with nuts generally perceived as healthy and nutritious ingredients in any snack.

The company said its customers in key markets – including Germany and Italy – perceive chocolate with nuts as significantly more natural, more nutritious and more premium in comparison to other varieties.

Commenting on the launch of the Pistachio Tower, Ignacio Aznar, Ritter Sport key account manager for Heinemann, says: “This collaboration with Heinemann underlines our strong and ongoing partnership. We are like-minded in the travel retail industry, determined to go that extra mile to offer our travelling consumers something outstanding."

“The Pistachio Tower is not only a new, premium product, it is both a trend-follower and a trend-setter, offering an exciting flavor combination which hits all the right notes as consumers seek products that are great tasting and nutritious. At Ritter Sport we are certain that this pack will increase brand awareness and offer a bright and tasty addition to the confectionery category in general.

“Together with Heinemann we will create a new buzz with this exclusive Pistachio Tower, reaching target groups which include the Gen Z travellers, at the same time as underlining Ritter sport’s commitment to sustainability and environmental impact.”

The Pistachio Tower chocolate is made from 100% certified sustainable cocoa with Ritter Sport a climate-neutral company (in terms of balance sheet) since 2020. In keeping with the brand’s dedication to purity, the chocolate contains no added flavorings.

Christina Werner, head for the confectionery and food category at Gebr. Heinemann, comments: “Travellers are always in for a treat with Ritter Sport’s travel retail assortment, which really differentiates from that of the domestic markets. The new Pistachio Tower, available exclusively at Heinemann until the end of the year, perfectly aligns with our commitment to ‘More Natural, More Nutritious, More Premium.' This delicious chocolate highlights the partnership between Heinemann and Ritter Sport."

