Oreo is gearing up for a monumental 2024 that includes a return to the Big Game.

The Oreo brand promises a spot that puts a playful twist on the cookie's iconic role in pop culture. The Mondelēz International cookie brand will air a 30-second spot from The Martin Agency during the second quarter on February 11, 2024. The spot will be directed by Emmy award-winning director, Dave Laden and produced by Hungry Man Inc. and PXP.

This announcement comes over a decade after the brand was last part of the Big Game. In 2013, Oreo aired a 30 second in-game spot, "Whisper Fight" and made advertising history when the brand reacted in real time, tweeting the phrase, "You can still dunk in the dark," after the lights went off in the stadium during that same game.

"The Oreo brand is an American icon that has been a playful part of pop culture for years, and we are thrilled to share our new creative with our fans on the biggest marketing stage there is," shared Michelle Deignan, vice president, Oreo, US. "With this iconic ad, we'll be kicking off a momentous 2024 for milk's favorite cookie, so be sure to stay tuned for more exciting things coming throughout the next year."

For more information and updates on the Big Game ad, fans can visit Oreo at oreo.com and follow Oreo on Facebook.com/OreoUnitedStates, Twitter/X @Oreo, TikTok @theoreoofficial, or on Instagram @Oreo to be among the first to know about future brand news.

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.