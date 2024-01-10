Peeps, the non-chocolate Easter candy brand, has announced its Easter candy collection for fans to enjoy its Easter offerings earlier than ever. The new lineup includes four new marshmallow creations packed with "Peepsonality," as well as fan-favorite classics.

New to the Peeps collection this year includes Peeps Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available only at Walmart), a marshmallow flavor mash-up. Peeps is also teaming up with America's original frozen treat to unveil Peeps Icee Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available only at Target), which are reminiscent of a cool Icee on a sunny day.

Sour lovers will also be delighted to taste the all-new Peeps Sour Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available only at Kroger Family of Stores), as well as the new Peeps Delights S'mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate (available nationwide).

"Having been a cherished part of family traditions and festivities for over seven decades, the Peeps Brand is so excited to help families create even more moments of sweetness with the launch of our 2024 Easter Marshmallow offerings," said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps. "Whether it's incorporating our adorable Chicks and Bunnies into seasonal recipes and crafts, or enjoying Peeps Marshmallow with loved ones, we're honored to be a part of memories that will last a lifetime. We can't wait to see all the ways our fans express their Peepsonality this season!"

Other returning fan-favorites hitting store shelves in 2024 include:

Nationally available Peeps Brand offerings:

Classic Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

Peeps Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

Peeps Mike and Ike Flavored Pop

Mike and Ike Flavored Pop Peeps Dr Pepper Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

Peeps Delights Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Peeps Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks

Additional Peeps Brand products available exclusively at select retailers:

Peeps Easter Essentials (Available only at Sam's Club)

Peeps Delights Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate (Available only at Target and Cracker Barrel)

