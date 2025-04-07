Venchi launches Easter lineup
The collection includes chocolate eggs, bunnies, and more.
Venchi recently revealed its Easter lineup of premium, Italian chocolate. The brand's collection features Easter-themed creations, including rich, velvety truffles, chocolate bunnies, elegant gift boxes, and more.
The lineup includes:
- Chocoviar Pistachio Egg 11.64-oz - Made from creamy white chocolate and pistachio paste, this egg is finished on the inside with a combination of crunchy toffee, cacao nibs, and pistachio crumbs.
- Salted Caramel & Toffee Egg 5.29-oz - An enveloping and velvety caramel chocolate shell embellished with a crunchy chunk of salted toffee, which adds a pleasant hint of savouriness, perfectly balanced with the sweet notes. Ideal with a fine smoked black tea or passito wine.
- Egg gift box with chocolate eggs 7.05-oz - The box contains assorted chocolate eggs with whole Piedmont Hazelnuts in the two-flavour dark, salted caramel and 70% extra dark versions, as well as a salted white version with almonds, pistachios and Piedmont Hazelnuts.
- Milk Chocolate Bunny 3.53-oz - Made from soft milk chocolate, this bunny is enclosed in a spring-themed box inspired by Murrine, Venetian glass creations. Its finely crafted details will surprise adults and delight children.
