Venchi launches Easter lineup

The collection includes chocolate eggs, bunnies, and more.

By Candy Industry Staff
Courtesy of Venchi

April 7, 2025

Venchi recently revealed its Easter lineup of premium, Italian chocolate. The brand's collection features Easter-themed creations, including rich, velvety truffles, chocolate bunnies, elegant gift boxes, and more.

The lineup includes:

  • Chocoviar Pistachio Egg 11.64-oz - Made from creamy white chocolate and pistachio paste, this egg is finished on the inside with a combination of crunchy toffee, cacao nibs, and pistachio crumbs.   
  • Salted Caramel & Toffee Egg 5.29-oz - An enveloping and velvety caramel chocolate shell embellished with a crunchy chunk of salted toffee, which adds a pleasant hint of savouriness, perfectly balanced with the sweet notes. Ideal with a fine smoked black tea or passito wine. 
  • Egg gift box with chocolate eggs 7.05-oz - The box contains assorted chocolate eggs with whole Piedmont Hazelnuts in the two-flavour dark, salted caramel and 70% extra dark versions, as well as a salted white version with almonds, pistachios and Piedmont Hazelnuts. 
  • Milk Chocolate Bunny 3.53-oz - Made from soft milk chocolate, this bunny is enclosed in a spring-themed box inspired by Murrine, Venetian glass creations. Its finely crafted details will surprise adults and delight children. 

