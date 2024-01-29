This Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme is filling the world with love by providing guests with four all-new heart-shaped doughnuts in a custom “Dough-Notes” dozens box that can be personalized.

Beginning today through Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme’s new Valentine’s Day Dough-Notes Collection flavors include:

You Color My World: Heart-shaped doughnut filled with cake batter Kreme filling, dipped in red colored icing and rainbow heart blended sprinkles.

I Love You A Choco-Lot: Heart-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and piped with a rose.

You're Berry Sweet: Heart-shaped doughnut filled with white Kreme filling, dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkles.

Without You I'd Crumble: Heart-shaped doughnut filled with cookie dough Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate chip cookie crumble.

The Dough-Notes dozens box includes space for a handwritten note from giver to receiver as well as notes from Krispy Kreme team members around the world.

“People aren’t just craving delicious doughnuts, they crave connection, and our new collection satisfies both needs,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “A dozen Valentine’s Day doughnuts in our custom Dough-Notes dozens box is the perfect gesture to show someone special in your life how much you love and care about them.”

Krispy Kreme lovers can also find a limited-time Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring the You Color My World Doughnut, the I Love You A Choco-Lot Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced with Valentine’s Sprinkles Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. The doughnut assortment is available at participating local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, and more stores. Click here to find a shop or grocery store location.

Consumers can show how they're filling the world with love with Krispy Kreme’s new Valentine’s Day Dough‑Notes Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day offerings by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/valentinesday.

Krispy Kreme is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.